'Monster High' gears up for its big screen debut

Washington [US], June 6 : Universal Pictures and Mattel have joined forces to bring the beloved 'Monster High' franchise to life on the big screen, with Hollywood producer Akiva Goldsman set to produce the feature.

This collaboration marks an exciting opportunity for fans of the iconic toy brand as well as movie enthusiasts, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Monster High' toy line, which made its debut in 2010, revolves around the teenage offspring of famous monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolfman as they navigate the challenges of high school.

This unique concept has captured the imagination of audiences, and now, it is set to captivate viewers in a new medium.

Robbie Brenner, the head of Mattel Films, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Monster High helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals. We're proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide."

While the production team is still in the process of finalizing a director and writer for the movie, Akiva Goldsman, an Oscar-winning producer known for his work on 'A Beautiful Mind,' has shared his excitement about the project.

"I've been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I'm thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life," Goldsman expressed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously adapted for the small screen on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, 'Monster High' has already captured the hearts of many fans. With its transition to the big screen, the franchise is poised to enchant audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative.

In addition to 'Monster High,' Mattel also has projects other projects in the pipeline, including adaptations of popular properties such as Barney, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Hot Wheels, and Masters of the Universe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor