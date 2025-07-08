'Monster' season 4 in the works

Los Angeles [US], July 8 : The season four of 'Monster' is reportedly in the works.

As per Variety, the fourth season, focused on the Lizzie Borden case, is currently prepping for a potential fall shoot, though no official Season 4 renewal has been announced at this time.

The update comes ahead of the premiere of the third season later in 2025. As previously reported, Charlie Hunnam will star as serial killer Ed Gein. Gein became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he not only had killed multiple people, but had dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and clothing from human remains.

Additional cast members for the season include Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams.

'Monster' originally premiered on Netflix in 2022 and hailed from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The first season received widespread acclaim, particularly for the performances of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer and Niecey Nash as Glenda Cleveland. Peters won a Golden Globe for the show, while Nash won an Emmy. It currently ranks as the fourth most-watched season of TV in Netflix history, Variety reported.

Season 2 debuted in September 2024 and told the story of the Menendez brothers.

