'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' release date revealed, first look photos out

Washington, DC [US], August 28 : The streaming giant, Netflix, has revealed the premiere date for the third instalment of the Monster crime anthology series titled 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story'.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's crime anthology series will premiere on Netflix on October 3. As previously announced, the third season of 'Monster' stars Charlie Hunnam as the titular serial killer.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix has also released a series of posters featuring Hunnam as Ed Gein. In one of the posters, Hunnam was seen holding a chainsaw with blood on his vest.

The official description for the new season states, "Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm, hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein's perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein's macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn't just influence a genre, he became the blueprint for modern horror," as quoted by Variety.

Alongside Hunnam, the cast of 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' also includes Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, and Robin Weigert in prominent roles, according to Variety.

Brennan directed two episodes of the season, while Winkler directed six.

Murphy and Brennan's previous 'Monster' instalments include 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' in 2022 and 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' in 2024.

The fourth season of the Monster series is also in the works. It focuses on Lizzie Borden and the murder of her father and stepmother. Ella Beatty will star as Borden, according to Variety.

