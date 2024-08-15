"Monsters need to be hanged:" Genelia Deshmukh demands capital punishment for Kolkata doctor's rapist

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 15 : Following the 'rape and murder' of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Bollywood actors have expressed their support and outrage.

Genelia Deshmukh has been particularly vocal, advocating for capital punishment for those responsible.

On her X (formerly Twitter) account, Deshmukh wrote, "Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what the victim went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can't even imagine how they are facing this tragedy."

https://x.com/geneliad/status/1824077269385515432

Celebs including Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others have also shared their condolences and called for justice on social media.

Just a couple of hours back, Hrithik Roshan expressed his deep anger and concern on social media.

On his X account, Roshan wrote, "Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better."

"We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That's what we need. Perhaps? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night," his post further read.

https://x.com/iHrithik/status/1824115729303482401

Earlier in the day, Kareena condemned the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, "12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change."

Actor Alia Bhatt also expressed her shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

On Wednesday night, Alia took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about the horrific incident. In the post, she raised concern over the safety of women.

"Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted.

Preity Zinta penned a note expressing outrage over the shocking incident.

"We are the fifth-largest economy in the world. This election saw about 66 per cent voter turnout, with women voters predicted to outnumber men in future elections," she began.

"It's time Women's safety is prioritized by the government," Preity raised her concern over the safety of women. It's heartbreaking and disgusting to see a rapist's face hidden/covered when arressted, while victims of rape and violent sexual crime have their names and faces leaked in the media. Justice is never swift, punishment is never severe and people are never held accountable."

"I am sorry to every girl that has been wronged. I'm sorry I didn't fight hard enough for you in the past. BUT NOT ANYMORE!" she wrote, emphasising that collective action is crucial for change.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards saying, "Justice needs to be served," "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is justice denied."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor