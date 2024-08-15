"Monsters Need to Be Hanged": Genelia Deshmukh Reacts to Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case (See Post)

The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has stirred widespread outrage across India. Bollywood celebrities have united to demand justice for the victim.

Genelia Deshmukh took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to express her anger, writing, “Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what the victim went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones – can’t even imagine how they are facing this tragedy. Independence for me would mean when the women in our country can truly feel secure.”

She also posted a graphic description of the violence suffered by the victim, stating, “Imagine your legs being so forcefully pulled apart, that your pelvis breaks. Your neck strangled till your mouth bleeds. The specs you wear, crushed hard into your eyes. Imagine all this happening to you while all you were doing was saving someone else’s life. This isn’t a horror story. It’s the reality of the 2nd year PG of Chest Medicine, RG Kar Medical College. This isn’t about doctors anymore. It’s about humanity, if any left. Speak up, don’t let this die!”

Ritesh Deshmukh also shared a same graphic post on social media.

Other Bollywood figures including Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and Soni Razdan have also voiced their support and demanded justice through social media