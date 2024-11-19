Moon Moon Sen's husband Bharat Dev Varma passes away in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 : Actor Moon Moon Sen's husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away at his Kolkata residence on Tuesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X account to express her grief. She wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me, and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family, and his demise is a great loss for me. After getting the news this morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respects to the departed and condolences to the family."

Mamata also visited their residence in Kolkata to express her condolences.

In a video shared on her official social media page, the TMC leader, while addressing the media, shared that Moon Moon and Raima were in Delhi when the news broke and were rushing back to Kolkata. Mamata also mentioned that Bharat Dev Varma appeared to be in good health.

"I spoke with Moon Moon. She was not aware. He was a very decent person. I have lost a well-wisher, a family member. I have lost someone my own. The local councillors are here. The police have been instructed to create a green corridor as soon as Moon Moon arrives. He was not unwell, as far as I know. Two nights ago, they had a party. In winter, strokes and heart attacks happen early in the morning."

Riya Sen was present at the residence, while Moon Moon Sen and Raima are expected to reach Kolkata soon. Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1976.

Bharat Dev Varma is survived by his wife, and their two daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, both of whom have established themselves as actors.

