"More than an honour": Fardeen Khan recalls sharing screen space with his father Feroz Khan in 'Janasheen'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : The week started on a nostalgic note for actor Fardeen Khan as he took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the film 'Janasheen', which also starred veteran star and his late father Feroz Khan.

"25th November marked 21 years since JANASHEEN hit the screens. It feels surreal how fast time has flown. This film will always hold a special place in my heart the experience of sharing screen time with Khan Saab was unforgettable. It was more than an honor; it was a true blessing," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

As per Fardeen, 'Janasheen' "was a testament to my father's unyielding passion for filmmaking."

"His dedication to every detail, every scene, and every note of music was nothing short of inspiringnot only for me but for everyone who worked alongside him. Beyond storytelling, he taught me about life, resilience, and the courage to follow your dreams with unwavering conviction," he added.

Fardeen also shared some BTS images from the film's sets.

"To celebrate its 21st anniversary, I'm excited to share some behind-the-scenes moments with all of you who have embraced his work and legacy over the years. Thank you for keeping his memory alive and honoring his fearless spirit. Here's to Feroz KhanThe OG Khan," he further wrote.

'Janasheen' also starred Celina Jaitly in the lead role. Feroz Khan not only acted in the movie but also directed it.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Fardeen made a great comeback in showbiz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

In an interview with ANI, Fardeen opened up about his comeback, saying he feels like a "newcomer".

"I am quite excited but extremely nervous as well. A lot has changed in these 12 years...The level of films has changed. The way people consume cinema has changed... Today, there's completely a new generation so I feel like a newcomer. I feel fortunate that I got a chance to work with good people with this 'Heeramandi' show. I have two more pictures that will be released this year... I am really thankful to the audience have trusted me," he said.

Before his hiatus, he last appeared on the big screen in Dulha Mil Gaya. After Heeramandi, he showcased his acting chops in 'Khel Khel Mein', which also features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannnu and Ammy Virk among others. His film 'Visfot' with Riteish Deshmukh also released a few months ago.

In the coming months, Fardeen will be seen in 'Housefull 5'.

