"More than happy to dance around...": Arbaaz Khan reacts to Shabana Azmi's playful warning about daughter Sipaara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Veteran actress Shabana Azmi extended her warm congratulations to actor Arbaaz Khan on the arrival of his daughter, Sipaara, accompanied by a playful warning that has captured hearts on social media.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, Shabana congratulated Arbaaz, who was seen cutting a cake at what appeared to be an intimate celebration attended by close friends and family. Alongside Shabana, famed lyricist Javed Akhtar and others were seen cheering the new father.

"Congratulations #Arbaaz Khan on the arrival of #Sipaara. Warning: She will make you dance around her fingers. That's the birthright of a daughter," she wrote, adding a touch of warmth and humour.

Responding to the affectionate message, Arbaaz commented, "More than happy to dance around her little finger. Bahut Bahut Shukriyaa," showing his delight at the new chapter in his life.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this month.

The couple shared the joyful news with their fans through a joint Instagram post on October 11. The post read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz."

Sshura added the caption "Alhamdulillah" alongside a red heart emoji.

The baby was reportedly born on October 5. Following the arrival of the little one, several members of the Khan family visited the hospital to meet their daughter.

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Hinduja Hospital on Monday to see his niece. Salman's mother, Salma Khan, brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, and sisters Alvira and Arpita were also seen visiting Sshura and the baby. Arbaaz's son from his first marriage, Arhaan Khan, was also present.

Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married.

