‘More to come’, actor Sheezan Khan on completing 11 years in TV industry

Mumbai, June 19 On completing 11 years in the entertainment industry, actor Sheezan Khan said he learnt everything on the sets, as he never went to an acting school.

Sheezan began his acting career in 2013 with the TV show 'Jodha Akbar', in which he essayed the roles of young Akbar, and Sultan Murad Mirza.

Stating that he feels happy when people remind him about completing 11 years in the industry, Sheezan said, "You realise it over time. As time goes by, you understand how much time has passed. When people remind you, it feels good.

"They remember the characters I've played and feel happy about my choices in life. I enjoy it a lot. So yes, it's been 11 years in the entertainment business as an artiste, and it feels good, with more to come," shared Sheezan.

For him, every day on the set has been a learning experience.

"These 11 years weren't just about being on the sets, but also about life. I've learnt a lot in these 11 years. And I learnt everything on the sets -- acting, action scenes -- without any formal training. I never went to an acting school. I picked up everything while on the job. It was a blessed part in my journey," said the 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' actor.

Though Sheezan has seen a lot of ups and downs in these years, he says everything taught him a lesson.

"I have seen and experienced a lot. 'Bahut kuch sikha hai aur jiya hai in 11 saalon mein' (I learnt a lot and lived a lot of moments in these 11 years),” he said.

However, Sheezan is proud of himself for never giving up and going as strong as ever.

"Sometimes, you have to pat yourself on the back for getting through the tough times. There are always ups and downs; I still have them, but it's not about the 11 years. Sheezan is still the same. The hunger to achieve more keeps pushing me forward," he added.

On the work front, Sheezan was last seen in the show 'Chand Jalne Laga'. He also took part in the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor