"Morning everybody": Rohit Sharma pictured in bed with T20 World Cup trophy

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : Team India skipper Rohit Sharma woke up alongside the trophy of his dreams on Sunday after lifting the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Rohit posted a picture of himself in bed with the World Cup trophy beside him on Sunday.

"Morning everybody," he captioned the post.

As expected, in no time, Rohit's picture went viral across all social media platforms.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados. This etched Rohit's name in the elite list of Indian captains to win the World Cup for the country.

Notably, Rohit has won two T20 World Cups in his career- the first in 2007 as a player and in 2024 as captain.

The legendary Indian opener also announced his retirement from the shortest form of the game after the marvellous win.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for the most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of the match, Rohit said that it was the perfect situation for him to retire from the shortest cricket format.

"Whenever I feel inside what is right, I try and do that, that has been my nature when I captained the team as well. What I feel inside is what I want to do. I don't think a lot about the past and future... I didn't think that I would retire from T20 but such a situation came and I thought it was the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the World Cup and saying goodbye," Rohit said.

He accepted that it was a big challenge to play in all three formats since it was difficult to adapt quickly.

The 37-year-old added that he enjoyed batting and leading the side in all the formats of cricket."It is a big challenge to play all 3 formats let alone captaining it. For us and players it is difficult to adapt quickly. You have to work on the technical aspects and batsmanship. In T20, you have to play different shots from the start because I do the opening... it is also fun to play different formats... I enjoyed batting and captaincy in all the formats...," he added.

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Proteas were once again left heartbroken, yet to win an ICC title. Meanwhile, India has ended its 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

