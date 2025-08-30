'Mortal Kombat II' gets new release date, to hit theatres next year

Washington DC [US] August 30 : The makers have finalised a new release date for 'Mortal Kombat II' and the movie will not be released this year.

Warner Bros. is now set to release director Simon McQuoid's sequel movie in theatres on May 15, 2026, after it was previously slated for release in two months on October 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hailing from New Line and based on the popular video game franchise that dates back to the 1990s, the film stars Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada.

'Mortal Kombat II' is an upcoming martial arts fantasy film directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, based on the Mortal Kombat video game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film serves as a sequel to Mortal Kombat (2021), and is the fourth installment in the Mortal Kombat film series.

'Mortal Kombat II' centres on the "group of ragtag fighters who must defend Earth from the evil forces of Outworld," as per the outlet.

McQuoid helmed the film from a script by Jeremy Slater, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Producers include McQuoid, Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and E. Bennett Walsh. The first Mortal Kombat II trailer debuted online last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor