MoS Pabitra Margherita gets nostalgic remembering late friend Zubeen Garg, describes 'Roi Roi Binale' to be "deeply personal"

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 : Emotional reactions have been pouring in since the late singer Zubeen Garg's last film 'Roi Roi Binale' arrived in theatres, leaving fans overwhelmed and feeling nostalgic.

Sharing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also expressed his thoughts, describing the film to be "deeply personal" to him.

Remembering old days with the singing icon, he told ANI, "It has made me nostalgic and taken me back to the days when Zubeen and I used to regularly see 2-3 movies a day, week after week. It took me back to the days when we spent months working on the creative projects right from his first movie, 'Tumi Mor Matho Mor'. I was his associate director, associate screenplay and dialogue writer and co-actor as well. We did the National Award-winning movie Mon Jaai."

Hailing 'Roi Roi Binale' for having a great "cinematic richness", Margherita stated that the film will remain close to the hearts of the people of Assam.

"It is a befitting swan song of the legendary artist of Assam. It is a masterpiece. It is really heart-wrenching to see my friend there who is no longer with us. It is a great void which cannot be filled by anyone. He will remain immortal with his creations and remain forever with us," the Minister added.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, 'Roi Roi Binale' features the "original voice" recordings of Garg, serving as a tribute to the singer's immense talent and passion for Assamese music.

"We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg... This was the first musical Assamese movie... We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for the background music...," the filmmaker told ANI.

Moviegoers arrived at the theatres for the morning show to witness Garg's final cinematic performance. The atmosphere outside theatres was filled with both excitement and nostalgia as fans expressed their deep affection and respect for the late artist.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer had been in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor