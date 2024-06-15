"Most magical woman I have ever known": Priyanka Chopra wishes mother on her birthday

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently immersed in the filming of her upcoming movie 'The Bluff' in Australia, took a pause from her busy schedule to celebrate her mother, Madhu Chopra's birthday on Saturday.

The global star shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, accompanied by a series of cherished, unseen family photos.

On her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8PaPSdpBMw/?img_index=1

Recently, Priyanka delighted her fans with an endearing snapshot of her daughter Malti Marie playing with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra.

In another Instagram story, she shared a candid moment where Malti is engrossed with a kitchen set, with Priyanka and her mother looking on fondly. The caption read 'Malti and Malti'.

While in Australia for the filming of 'The Bluff', Priyanka Chopra has been accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie. The mother-daughter duo has been making the most of their time together, from visiting film sets to enjoying leisurely weekends.

They recently spent a special Sunday outing at a local beach, amidst Priyanka's shooting schedule.

Priyanka often shares glimpses of her quality time with her daughter Malti and her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, she posted adorable pictures of Malti exploring makeup techniques, showcasing the joy of parenthood and family moments.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is engrossed in the filming of Frank E Flowers' 'The Bluff' which is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, 'The Bluff' promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor