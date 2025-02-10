"Most unique honour for me": Anupam Kher after recognition from Nobel Laureate for his 'Philosophy Of Optimism'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Anupam Kher was honoured for his philosophy of 'Optimism' by a Nobel Prize winner Professor James Allison at the Illuminate Oncology Townhall 2.0 event on Sunday. It was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The event was organised by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to symbolise their collective commitment to advancing the field of oncology and improving patient care through innovation and collaboration.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Saaransh' actor called his latest achievement a 'Unique Honour' after he was recognised for his 'Philosophy of Optimism' by the Nobel Laureate Prof. James Allison at the event.

He also paid his gratitude to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Professor Padmanee Sharma and Dr Sewanti Limaye for the honour.

While sharing the photos from the event, Anupam wrote, "MOST UNIQUE HONOUR FOR ME BY A NOBEL LAUREATE: Apart from my acting or contribution to cinema, I have been awarded for many reasons in the past. But last night I was felicitated by #SirHNRelianceFoundationHospital for the most amazing reason by a #NobelPrizeWinner Prof. #JamesAllison and Prof. #PadmaneeSharma. It was for my philosophy of OPTIMISM!"

Anupam added, "I am over the moon to be flanked on both sides by the Medical Royalty of the world. Thank you @rfhospital and dearest and dynamic Dr. #SewantiLimaye for this beautiful honour at the #IllumanateOncologyTownhall 2.0 event! Jai Ho!"

In the pictures, the actor was also seen conversing with Prof James Allison and other renowned professionals from the medical field.

Recently, Anupam's acting institute 'Actor Prepares' completed 20 years since its inception. He called it the 'biggest achievement' of his life yet.

Based in Mumbai, 'Actor Prepares' is an acting institute which was established by actor Anupam Kher in 2005. Actress Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan are some of the many notable alumni of this school.

In an interaction with ANI, the 'Saaransh' actor called his acting institute his 'biggest trophy' in life yet despite working in over 500 films in his acting career.

"In these 20 years, my biggest achievement which I believe is my acting school. I have done over 500 films. In some, I did good work while some were medium. But when I meet people in events or programmes and a student approaches me and says 'I am your student from the 2008 batch or so' then I feel that no trophy can be bigger than this." said Anupam.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' which delved into the Emergency, that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

