"Mother by law who took...": Kajol shares quirky birthday wish for her mother-in-law

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Actor Kajol on Monday penned a quirky birthday wish for her mother-in-law Veena Devgan.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a cute picture of herself with Veena.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3hgrqFCLsT/

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "A mother by law who took her job seriously .. happy birthday Ma !#MIL #motherinlaw #birthdaybeats."

Ajay Devgn also dropped a special post for his mother on his Instagram stories.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Your love is irreplaceable Maa, Happy birthday."

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999. The two met for the first time on the sets of the 1995 film 'Hulchul', and since then have co-starred in many films like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' among others.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an psychological thriller film 'Shaitaan' alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

Kajol, on the other hand, recently wrapped up shooting for her next film 'Do Patti'.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon.'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

