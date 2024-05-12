Mother's Day 2024: From Pooja Hegde to Deepika Padukone, Everyone Is Their Mother's Biggest Fan

Happy Mother's Day 2024! To celebrate moms, Bollywood stars like Pooja Hegde, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra used social media to share lovely posts. Mother's Day is the day we set aside to show our mothers how much we love and appreciate them. It is celebrated on different days in different parts of the world. This year many people will celebrate it on 12th May i.e. Sunday.Apart from this, social media gets filled with adorable wishes and posts from not just commoners but even celebs. In order to celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Bollywood stars like Pooja Hegde,Deepika padukone , Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and shared lovable posts.

Pooja Hegde: Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde often shares lovely pictures with her mother on social media. She writes lovely messages to her mother thanking her for all the love and support. Pooja knows that her mother is her biggest cheerleader, and she feels blessed to have her in her life.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone, one of the most famous actresses in India, has a special bond with her mom. She often talks about how her mom has been her pillar of strength through thick and thin. Deepika believes that her success is all because of her mom's sacrifices and guidance.

Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani, the stylish Bollywood star, loves her mom a lot. She thanks her mom for teaching her important things in life and for always supporting her. Kiara really enjoys the time she spends with her mom and loves celebrating special days with her.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, is extremely close to her mom, Madhu Chopra. She often expresses her gratitude towards her mom for shaping her into the person she is today. Priyanka believes that her mom's love and support have been her biggest strengths throughout her journey.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt, the talented actress, shares a beautiful bond with her mom, Soni Razdan. She often talks about how her mom has been her best friend and mentor. Alia values her mom's advice and considers her mom as her biggest inspiration.