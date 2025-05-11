Mother's Day 2025: Kajol drops adorable video with "two awesome blossom moms"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Bollywood actress Kajol has a special Mother's Day celebration with her mother, Tanuja, and her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan.

Taking to her Instagram video, she shared a sweet video with her "two awesome blossom moms." In the video, Kajol can be heard singing "Happy mother's day to you. Happy mother's day dear mothers."

As Veena Devgan cuts the cake, Kajol screams, "plastic hain"

"Happy Mother's Day to the two awesome blossom moms in my life! P.S. no plastic was consumed. Only some delicious cake. #HappyMotherDay #RecyclePlastic #tanuja #motherinlaw," Kajol wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Ajay Devgn also shared the video of Kajol's Mother's Day celebration and wrote in the caption, "Humari maa aur humare bachchon ki moms ko Happy Mother's Day. Grateful for y'all"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The actors tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and share two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Do Patti'. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. For the first time, Kriti Sanon takes on a double role, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also starred Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marked Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor