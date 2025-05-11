Mother's Day 2025: KL Rahul says watching Athiya Shetty embrace motherhood makes him "fall in love" all over again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : The new parents in Bollywood, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, are enjoying a special phase in their lives parenthood.

As people across the nation are celebrating Mother's Day 2025, the day has been a little extra special for the couple, as it marked Athiya's first Mother's Day since the birth of their daughter, Evaarah.

To make the day memorable, KL Rahul shared a special message along with adorable pictures on his Instagram account.

The cricketer took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of Athiya posing with her mother, Mana Shetty, and her mother-in-law.

"A quiet thank you to the women who do it all. To the hearts behind every homeHappy Mother's Day," he wrote in the caption.

In another story, the actor posted the most adorable message for his wife along with a picture featuring Athiya and their baby. The actor, in his message for Athiya, wrote that watching her take on motherhood has made him "fall in love" with her all over again.

"Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace, and patience has made me fall in love with you even more. Happy 1st Mother's Day, baby. Evaarah is so lucky to have you," followed by a red heart and kiss emoji.

Earlier in the day, Athiya also posted a sweet message for her mother. Sharing a quote, she wrote, "I would pick my mother to be my mother again in any and every lifetime. What a blessing." She added in the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to my universe," with a red heart emoji.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in March this year. They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

