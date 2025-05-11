Mother's Day: Rajkummar Rao celebrates different forms of motherhood

Mumbai, May 11 Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, is remembering his mother, and expressing the gratitude to different forms of mothers in his life on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actor took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared pictures of his late mother, his wife Patralekha, goddess Durga and mother India.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Everyone. Maa is the closest you can ever be to God. Thank you for every hug, lesson, happiness and Smile”.

Rajkummar had earlier said that his mother passed away during the shoot of his critically acclaimed film ‘Newton’. The actor took a few days off from his shoot, and went to his home for the final rites of his mother.

Meanwhile, the actor’s film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, in which he stars opposite Wamiqa Gabbi, is caught in the crossfire of a multiplex chain and OTT platforms. In the wake of the ongoing escalations of India and Pakistan, the makers of the film had decided to skip the film’s theatrical release, and premiere it directly on OTT. However, a multiplex chain has now accused the makers of bypassing the theatre verticals.

The film is written and directed by Karan Sharma, and is set in Varanasi. The film captures the essence of small-town romance, and follows the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to marry his love, Titli. In a twist of fate, just before the wedding, a series of unexpected events unfold, turning his world upside down, leading to a hilarious yet heartfelt journey of love, fate, and redemption.

The film is bankrolled by Maddock Films spearheaded by Dinesh Vijan. The production house has continuously doled out superhits at the box-office, and is currently the top studio in India with a stellar track record with films like ‘Stree’, ‘Munjya’, ‘Stree 2’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and others with ‘Stree 2’ being the highest grossing Hindi film till date.

