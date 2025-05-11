Mother’s Day Special: A Salute to the Unbreakable Bond Between These Actresses and Their Mothers

This Mother’s Day, we shine a light on the heartwarming relationships between some of India’s most beloved daughters—who transitioned from influencers to actresses—and their mothers. These duos are not just about love and warmth, but also embody resilience, dedication, and the unshakable support that helped these women thrive in their journeys.

Kusha Kapila:

Kusha Kapila, known for her comic timing and relatable videos, often credits her mother, Rita Kapila, as her biggest inspiration. According to Kusha, whatever she is today is because of her mother’s constant encouragement. Their bond is not just deep but truly special.

Dolly Singh:

Dolly Singh’s journey from a small-town girl to a digital sensation would be incomplete without her mother, Rajbala Singh. Her first ever character, “Raju ki Mummy,” was inspired by her mother’s habits and style. Dolly says her mother’s middle-class values and unique personality deeply influenced her content, helping her connect with audiences across the country.

Sandeepa Dhar:

Sandeepa Dhar owes her success in dance and acting to her mother, Sushma Dhar. When Sandeepa expressed her dream to pursue the arts, her mother supported her wholeheartedly, ensuring she got the best training and opportunities. Everything Sandeepa is today has its roots in the foundation laid by her mother.

Prajakta Koli:

Prajakta Koli attributes a major part of her career success to her mother, Archana Koli. From the early days of YouTube to now being a face in mainstream media, her mother has stood by her side like a rock. In fact, during her pre-wedding celebrations, Prajakta chose to wear her mother’s wedding saree and jewellery—a touching gesture that expressed her deep emotions.

Aahsaas Channa:

Aahsaas Channa began her acting journey under the influence of her mother, Kulbir Kaur Badesron, a well-known television actress. Growing up in such a household, Aahsaas not only learned the nuances of acting from her mother but also found a friend and guide in her. She often says that while her mother can be strict, she is also her best friend.



Avneet Kaur:

Avneet Kaur’s rise as a dancer and actress is largely due to the hard work and support of her mother, Sonia Nandra. From auditions to shoots, her mother has stood by her through every step. Avneet always acknowledges that her mother’s grace, strength, and belief in her taught her how to fight through every challenge.