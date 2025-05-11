Mother’s Day Special! Radhikka Madan Celebrates the Day by Dancing Her Heart Out With Her Mom—Her ‘Bestie’

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Radhikka Madan is taking time out to celebrate with her dear mom! The Shiddat actress took to her social media handle to share a video on her Instagram stories, where she is seen dancing with her mother. The clip radiates sweetness and captures all things love between the mother-daughter duo!

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Radhikka wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day bestie! I love you the most!”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/radhikkamadan/3630117928446195637?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=MWNxMnp5MnUzY3JqNw==

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhikka Madan has consistently proven herself to be one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. With films like Shiddat, Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, and more, she has not only pushed the boundaries of contemporary storytelling but also demonstrated her range as a dynamic performer. Having portrayed complex roles with ease, her fans are now eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.