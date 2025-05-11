Mother’s Day Special! Veer Pahariya Shares Childhood Pictures With His Mom, Pens a Sweet Note

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Veer Pahariya did not miss a beat to honour his mother, Smruti Pahariya. The Sky Force actor took to his social media handle to share a series of current pictures as well as memorable childhood pictures, reminiscing the sweet memories of the good old days. Besides them, he also shared an unmissable picture from the screening of his debut, wherein he had arrived with his mother for the film’s screening.

Apart from his mom, Veer also paid a tribute to India for its courageous response to Pakistan’s nefarious attack on Pahalgam. Sharing the pictures, Veer captioned the post, ““मा” – the first word of love 🌹For the one who gave me life, and the many who reminded me of its meaning today. Here’s to the love that begins and never ends, Happy Mother’s Day 🤍❤️”Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya made a stellar Bollywood debut with Sky Force. By picking an unconventional role for his first film, he established himself as a promising actor. As his admirers are keen to know more about his future prospects, Veer has a few upcoming projects in the pipeline, and a few musical treats too.