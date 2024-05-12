Mother's Day: Sunny Deol gives a glimpse of his mom's playful side

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Actor Sunny Deol never misses a chance to flaunt his love for his parents. As it's Mother's Day today, the 'Gadar' star took to Instagram and dropped a heartwarming video with his mom Prakash Kaur.

In the clip, both Sunny and his mom showcased their playful bond as they could be seen throwing snow at each other.

"I love you Maa. #happymothersday," Sunny captioned the post.

This adorable video of Sunny with his mother left everyone in awe.

Reacting to the post, Sunny's younger brother Bobby commented, "Love you Maa."

"Cutest video," a fan commented.

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently busy shooting for 'Lahore 1947', which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. 'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. It also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi.

In the film, Sunny will share screen space with his son Karan Deol.

On having Karan in the project, producer Aamir Khan said, "I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it."

Last year, Sunny and his Deol family witnessed a huge success.

Dharmendra charmed audiences with his presence in Karan Johar's successful film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' while the triumph of 'Gadar 2' and the overwhelming response to 'Animal' mark a rejuvenation in the careers of Sunny and Bobby.

"1960s se hum log limelight me hain, lekin kai sal hogaye, aise hi koshish kar rahe the (We have been in the limelight since the 60s but we have been trying for years) things were not working out." Speaking of the good times, Sunny said, "My son got married, then Gadar (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed," Sunny said on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show.

