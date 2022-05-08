Mother's Day: Sushmita Sen says a mother can be both warrior and peacenik

Mumbai, May 8 On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared how being a mother has made her both a warrior and a peacenik. For Sushmita, "Motherhood is truly a state of grace and strength."

Elaborating on the same, the actress, who is a mother of two, said, "She (a mother) can be both a warrior and a peacenik at the same time. In both seasons of Hotstar Specials 'Aarya', I challenged myself as a woman and as a mother. In real life, too, I raised two daughters single-handedly and entertained viewers for decades."

The actress, who was last seen in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Aarya', intends to be a part of stories which will inspire the next generations, "I know I can fight an endless war for children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives. I hope to be part of more such clutter-breaking stories in Indian cinema that will keep inspiring generations to come."

