Motion poster of Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb-starrer ‘Silaa’ promises a high-stakes saga of love

Mumbai, June 30 The motion poster of the upcoming film ‘Silaa’ was unveiled on Monday. The poster features the lead pair of the film, Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb embracing each other.

It captures the two protagonists in a deeply intimate embrace, a moment that speaks of love, longing and unspoken turmoil. Their body language and expressions hint at a relationship carved by passion and tested by fate. The poster is set to a vocal track sung by Brazilian Singer Alexia Evellyn which sets the tone for an emotionally immersive experience.

The film marks the first collaboration between Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. The film is helmed by Omung Kumar, and promises to be a high-stakes tale of love, loss and redemption. In the film, Harshvardhan plays a man on a path marked by emotional conflict and physical transformation. The actor has been in martial arts and stunt choreography for his part.

Actress Sadia Khateeb, who impressed audiences with her nuanced performances in previous roles, steps into an emotionally rich character space opposite Harshvardhan. The film also features Ipsitaa in a supporting role.

The film's emotional and action-packed narrative is complemented by music from the label SaReGaMa. Music will play a key role in amplifying the film's screenplay. The movie, which promises to be a romantic drama to watch out for, is set to go on the floors on July 1, 2025.

The film is presented by Zee Studios, Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India. It is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor