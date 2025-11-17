"Motive is to spread patriotic songs to young generation": Shankar Mahadevan to perform at RSS centenary

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan is set to perform at the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav on Monday as part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to the media ahead of his performance, Mahadevan expressed gratitude to the organisers and the RSS for inviting him again, recalling that he had earlier performed at the same cultural festival in Nagpur in September.

The singer said his motive was to introduce patriotic songs to the younger generation and inspire them through music.

While expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Shankar Mahadevan said, "Today is a special day. I have been invited to the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav. Today I am going to present Ajraamar Sangh Geet, 10 songs sung by me on the completion of 100 years of RSS and patriotic songs. The motive is to spread the patriotic songs to the young generation."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is celebrating its 100th year in 2025. On the occasion of Vijayadashami 2025, the organisation marked its centenary with grand celebrations in Nagpur and across the country.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the efforts of Sangh, saying that from its very inception, the RSS has devoted itself to nation-building.

"To achieve this, it chose the path of character-building," he said.

He added that the RSS has followed a distinctive model of shaping individuals through the shakha system. "Vyakti nirmaan se rashtra nirmaan, nation-building through character-building - this has been the Sangh's path. For this, it created the unique, simple and enduring mechanism of the daily shakha. The shakha is an inspiring place where every swayamsevak begins his journey from 'Me to We' and goes through a process of personal transformation," Prime Minister Modi wrote in his blog.

Founded in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor