Mouli Ganguly reveals why working with hubby Mazher Sayed is 'really relaxing'

Mumbai, June 23 Actress Mouli Ganguly has opened up about working with her husband Mazher Sayed in the show 'Janani - Ai Ki Kahani', sharing that after almost two decades, it's refreshing to work together again.

Reflecting on their past collaborations, Mouli, who plays the role of Ira Sharma on the show, said: "After almost two decades, it feels refreshing to be working together again. Back then, during 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', we were not cast opposite each other, so this experience is entirely new and exciting."

This time, they are playing a couple on screen, adding a unique dynamic to their professional and personal lives.

Mouli expressed her delight about this experience, saying she is really enjoying it. The couple’s chemistry, both off and on screen, has added a layer of authenticity and depth to their characters, making the show even more engaging for viewers.

Working with a spouse can be a unique experience, and for Mouli and Mazher, it has been nothing short of enjoyable.

"It's really relaxing because coming together, going home together, and getting to spend time together is so much fun. Otherwise, we usually share each other’s set stories. This time, it’s the same story," said Mouli, who is known for her work in 'Saaksshi', 'Aathvaan Vachan', and 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'.

Their last major appearance together was in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 4', where they performed as a couple, showcasing their strong partnership and chemistry. The couple tied the knot in 2010.

The show stars Mazher as Virat Sharma and also features Prapti Shukla, Nitin Guleria, Sumit Kaul, Priyank Tatariya, and Aashika Bhatia.

Produced by MAJ Productions, 'Janani - Ai Ki Kahani' is airing on Dangal TV.

Meanwhile, Mouli has earlier featured in television shows like 'Baal Shiv-Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha', 'Jamai Raja', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Aasman Se Aage', and 'Mano Ya Na Mano 2'.

