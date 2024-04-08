Mouli Ganguly was 'blown away' by story of 'Janani AI Ki Kahani': 'Breath of fresh air'

Mumbai, April 8 Actress Mouli Ganguly, who will be soon seen in the upcoming show 'Janani AI ki Kahani' said she was blown away, when she heard the one-liner of the story, calling it fresh, unique, not a saas-bahu drama.

The show is a fresh take on how women handle pressures at home and in the world, the journey of a single mom, and a refreshing storyline.

Mouli, who is known for her work in 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kutumb', plays the role of Ira Sharma on the show.

"I have been offered many roles before, but nothing like this. Mrinal Jha is one of the best writers in television. I have worked with her and know her potential, so I was really thrilled and hope this new breath of fresh air works for television," she said.

Mouli said: "Even before hearing the story, I had said no, expecting it to be another run-of-the-mill role that I'm usually offered. When I heard the one-liner when Mrinal narrated the story to me in the cafe shop, I was blown away... and the title of the show itself suggests why any actor would get tempted to do it. It's different from all that I had been offered till now. It's different, fresh, unique, not a saas-bahu drama."

The actress says that she is so grateful to be part of the project.

"A breath of fresh air, this show is an absolutely new concept for Indian television. It's not just a robot story, it's about artificial intelligence and its evolution, step by step. The show outlines the journey of a mother, who is willing to go to any extent to save her daughter. Nature has given her an opportunity to be a mother, and science has given her an opportunity to be a ‘Janani’," said Mouli.

Working with producers Abhigyan and Mrinal Jha is wonderful, she says, adding, "Absolutely awesome. They are extremely respectful towards each and every actor. They treat actors like artists, not like commodities, which is very rare in this industry."

The show will air from April 15 on Dangal.

