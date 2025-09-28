Mouni Roy drops a cute childhood pic dressed as a Bengali bride on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actress Mouni Roy treated the netizens with a cute childhood picture of herself dressed as a sweet Bengali bride on her birthday on Sunday. She also expressed her surprise as to why her mother would dress a one-and-a-half-year-old kid like this.

Showing her gratitude to everyone for wishing her on her special day, Mouni penned on her IG, "Thankkkk youuu for all the birthday love (Love hands emoji) Oh so grateful x Also no idea why mother dearest would dress up a year and half old me as a Bengali bride (sic)."

Popular television actress, Shraddha Arya, wrote in the comment section, "Happy birthday, Baby!! (red heart emoji)"

Another name from the television industry, Aashka Goradia, added, "Happy happy birthday!! (red heart emoji)"

Mouni's post included two other pictures of her dressed in an orange dress, along with a beige overcoat.

On Wednesday, Mouni dropped sneak peeks of her luxurious trip to Italy on social media.

During her time there, 'The Bhootnii' actress was seen strolling through the iconic “Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II” - one of the world's oldest and most luxurious shopping galleries.

Mouni also shared glimpses from the magnificent "Duomo di Milano" (Milan Cathedral), one of the city's most famous landmarks, flaunting her love for travelling.

Before this, Mouni took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about some fond childhood memories with her younger brother Mukhar Roy.

Sharing a photo of her kid brother as a toddler, Mouni wrote, “Why did you ever grow up????? @mukhar\_roy Missing you …” The second picture featured her brother in his school uniform.

“Another one to embarrass you!!!! My beautiful boy! Always mine @mukhar\_roy.” In the third picture, Mukhar looks pretty young, probably in his late teenage years. Mouni captioned the photo as, *“Awwwieeee! My whole heart @mukhar\_roy," Mouni captioned the post.

On the work front, Mouni will soon be a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives".

