Mouni Roy indulges in piping hot momos during her holy trip to Pashupatinath

Mumbai Sep 7 Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is a complete foodie, and her social media posts are proof of the same.

The actress who recently was at Pashupatinath on a holy trip was seen indulging in some piping hot momo. The actress recently shared a carousel post of pictures straight from her trip to the holy shrine. The actress gave a sneak peek into her trip at Pashupatinath, wherein she was seen extremely happy and calm.

A few weeks ago, Mouni was seen enjoying Chole Bhature on the sets of her much-anticipated film “The Wives”, helmed by Madhur Bandarkar. In the post shared by her on her social media account, the actress, who can be seen talking in a light-hearted and sarcastic tone, quipped that her director has been ensuring that she stays “well-fed and fit” with a plate of Chole Bhature. The candid moment shared from the film's set quickly resonated with fans, who adored Mouni’s unfiltered charm.

For the uninitiated, the actress rose to fame with the iconic television serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” that marked her debut and has had an extraordinary journey in the entertainment industry. Mouni has carved her space as one of the most admired faces on Indian television. She made her Bollywood debut with “Gold” alongside Akshay Kumar, which was both a commercial and critical success. Post that, Mouni went on to work in the movie “Made in China”, followed by the latest fantasy-driven “Brahmastra Part 1, Shiva”, where she played a powerful antagonist.

Her TV show “Naagin” was also a super hit. The 39-year-old actress has now collaborated with National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar for “The Wives”, and expectations out of the movie and the actress are high. Mouni never fails to make her fans happy by sharing classy photos of herself on her social media. The actress is best friends with Bollywood actress Disha Patani, and the two are always seen globetrotting and giving major BFF goals.

