Mouni Roy On what Surprised Her About Sanjay Dutt On the Sets of The Bhootnii

The much anticipated horror action-comedy The Bhootnii is all set to hit theatres on 1st May 2025. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, Aasif Khan in pivotal roles. The movie has been grabbing eyeballs for its punchlines and those spooky chills and the fresh pairing that it boasts, the countdown to the release of the movie has already begun piquing people’s interest.

Mouni Roy, who is portraying the character of bhootnii named Mohabbat in the movie, is seen being chased by Sanjay Dutt's character, the ghosthunter Baba. It is the first time these two talented actors will be sharing the screen space together and talking about her working experience with legendary Sanjay Dutt .Mouni says,” I am a huge fan of Sanjay Sir. I mean who isn't? He's a very experienced actor, but not once did he show it off on the sets. He was always there to guide us, teach us, offer us his experience, share his learnings. I was naturally very intimidated by a man with his stature, but he made sure to make me feel comfortable and was approachable to all of us”

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.