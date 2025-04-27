Mouni Roy reveals what it was like 'dancing with gravity' for The Bhootni

Mumbai, April 27 Actress Mouni Roy revealed what it was like 'dancing with gravity' for her next "The Bhootni".

She went on to reveal through her latest Instagram post that for 45 nights, she used to be tied to a harness for an average of 10 to 11 hours at a time.

Posting some BTS photographs from the shoot, Mouni wrote, "For 45 nights, I danced with gravity, 10/11 hours at a time—me and my harness, reluctant partners at first. But somewhere between the bruises and the balance, we fell into rhythm. Now it holds me tighter than fate and lifts me better than caffeine ever could!!!!! P.s we literally hung out by ourselves on tree tops all night every night x P.p.s you must go to the cinemas to watch #TheBhootni on the 1st of May or else I’ll haunt you forever."

Mouni will be seen as a Bhootnii named Mohabbat in "The Bhootni". She will be chased by Sanjay Dutt's character in the film, who is a ghost hunter.

Mouni, who is sharing the screen with Sanjay for the first time shed light on her experience working with him.

Admiting she is a big Sanjay fan, she said, “I am a huge fan of Sanjay Sir. I mean, who isn't? He's a very experienced actor, but not once did he show it off on the sets. He was always there to guide us, teach us, offer us his experience, share his learnings. I was naturally very intimidated by a man with his stature, but he made sure to make me feel comfortable and was approachable to all of us”.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, "The Bhootnii" is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production.

Backed by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, and Maanayata Dutt, the movie will be out on May 1.

