Mouni Roy rings in her 39th birthday in Maldives; flaunts bikini body with husband

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actress Mouni Roy celebrated her 39th birthday on Saturday by sharing beautiful glimpses from her vacation in the Maldives, along with her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

The stunning backdrop of crystal-clear waters and sandy beaches added to the joy of her special day, and Mouni’s posts reflected the happiness and love they shared during this memorable celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni, who boasts 33.7 million followers, shared stunning pictures of herself in a pink bikini, posing with her husband Suraj against the breathtaking backdrop of the green sea and clouds.

In her heartfelt caption, she expressed, “Love & gratitude is all I feel in my heart. Love & gratitude is all I’m manifesting. Ty so much for all the lovely wishes #grateful #thankful.” Her posts radiated joy and appreciation, capturing the essence of her birthday celebration in paradise.

On the personal front, Mouni married Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa.

Mouni is best known for her portrayal of shape-shifting snakes in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'. She started her acting career in 2006 with the television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

She essayed the role of Sati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and Meera in 'Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq'.

Roy made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, 'Hero Hitler in Love'. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sport film, 'Gold', directed by Reema Kagti and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She has then appeared in movies like-- 'London Confidential', 'Made in China', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and 'Blackout'.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series 'Showtime' directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Mouni next has 'The Virgin Tree' in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor