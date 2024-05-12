Mouni Roy sets fashion goals for beach vacation: 'Halter neck, off-shoulder breezy dresses'
By IANS | Published: May 12, 2024 05:54 PM2024-05-12T17:54:49+5:302024-05-12T17:55:03+5:30
Mumbai, May 12 Actress Mouni Roy on Sunday gave major fashion goals for beach summer vacation and it ...
Mumbai, May 12 Actress Mouni Roy on Sunday gave major fashion goals for beach summer vacation and it is all about halter neck off-shoulder breezy dresses.
Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a series of pictures and Boomerang videos, where we can see her wearing a black and pink floral thin strap halter neck dress. She has opted for a no-makeup look and opened her hair and styled it in soft waves.
Another picture shows the 'Naagin' actress wearing a short off-shoulder pink colour dress.
The last snap features her wearing a beige coloured printed tube top with matching shorts.
Mouni captioned the post as: "(sun, wave emoji) & bestie".
On the work front, Mouni next has 'The Virgin Tree' in the pipeline.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app