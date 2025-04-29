Mouni Roy sets her inner dancer free this International Dance Day

Mumbai, April 29 Actress Mouni Roy's love for dance is well known. And she shared her love for the art form on International Dance Day, with a mesmerizing performance that left fans and fellow celebrities in awe.

Mouni took to her social media to share a beautifully choreographed fusion routine that seamlessly blended classical Kathak elements with contemporary movements. Dressed in a pretty pink ensemble that complemented her graceful movements, Mouni's performance quickly accumulated love from netizens.

Mouni totally perfected her dance routine with her impeccable footwork, fluid transitions, and expressive mudras set to the soothing tune of Swanand Kirkire's "Bawra Mann Dekhne Chala Ek Sapna". Mouni captioned her post, "Let your heart lead & feet follow; happy dance day #dancedayeveryday."

Work-wise, Mouni will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt's "The Bhootnii". Talking about the drama, the 'Naagin' actress revealed that for 45 nights she used to be tied to a harness for an average of 10 to 11 hours at a time.

Sharing a couple of behind-the-scene photographs from the shoot on her IG, Mouni wrote, "For 45 nights, I danced with gravity, 10/11 hours at a time—me and my harness, reluctant partners at first. But somewhere between the bruises and the balance, we fell into rhythm. Now it holds me tighter than fate and lifts me better than caffeine ever could!!!!! P.s we literally hung out by ourselves on tree tops all night every night x P.p.s you must go to the cinemas to watch #TheBhootni on the 1st of May or else I’ll haunt you forever."

Mouni will essay the role of a Bhootnii named Mohabbat in "The Bhootnii".

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Asif Khan, and BeYouNick.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, and Maanayata Dutt, the movie will be out on May 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor