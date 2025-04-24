Mouni Roy shares her experience of working with Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, April 24 Actress Mouni Roy, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘The Bhootnii’, has spoken highly of her co-actor Sanjay Dutt, and shared how he was always there as guiding light for the younger crop of talents on the film’s set.

The film also stars Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, Aasif Khan in pivotal roles, and has been grabbing eyeballs for its punchlines and those spooky chills and the fresh pairing that it boasts.

Mouni Roy, who is portraying the character of Bhootnii named Mohabbat in the movie, is seen being chased by Sanjay Dutt's character, the ghosthunter Baba. It is the first time these two talented actors will be sharing the screen space together and talking about her working experience with legendary Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about her experience of working with Sanjay, Mouni said, “I am a huge fan of Sanjay Sir. I mean, who isn't? He's a very experienced actor, but not once did he show it off on the sets. He was always there to guide us, teach us, offer us his experience, share his learnings. I was naturally very intimidated by a man with his stature, but he made sure to make me feel comfortable and was approachable to all of us”.

The countdown to the release of the movie has already begun piquing people’s interest. Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, ‘The Bhootnii’ is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release hitting theatres on May 1, 2025.

