Mouni Roy Shuts Down Troller Who Asked Her to ‘Choose Better Surgeon’ With Savage Reply

Mouni Roy, who is one of the popular actresses in the Television industry, has successfully made her name in Bollywood. Naggin actress has been victim of online trolling over her looks. During the Bhootnii promotions her face appeared to be different from usual. Some speculated she had a lip augmentation or forehead surgery, the latter allegedly resulting in complications. Mouni recently slammed trollers on her social media account who said her that she should have 'chosen a better surgeon'.

Troller in a comment section of Mouni's post wrote, ""Truth is bitter! You gotta gulp that down your throat, no matter who you are! Your surgeries have put you in a very poor spot. Since you are a public figure, you gotta accept what comes with it! The good and mostly the bad! You should have chosen a better surgeon!". In response to which she hit back at him saying, "Do something worthwhile with your life. Be on socials to give away love and speak about your work. Not worth it otherwise. If you know, you know. P.s no abbreviations x good bye."

Mouni's strong response, shut down troller and force him to delete his comment. During a public event earlier this year, Mouni addressed speculations about alleged botched plastic surgery, stating she remains unfazed by the rumors. She added, "Kuch nahin. Dekhti hi nahi. Let everyone do their job. I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that, so be it."

Mouni starred in the thriller series Salakaar, which premiered on JioHotstar on August 8 and also featured Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma.