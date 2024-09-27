Mouni Roy soaks up sun, sea and friendship in Maldives ahead of her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actress Mouni Roy took to her social media platform and shared glimpses from her current ongoing vacation in the Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mouni shared a short glimpse of her pre-birthday celebration with her husband Suraj Nambiar and other friends.

In the video, Mouni showcases a picturesque view of the sea while capturing the beauty of the resort. In the clip, her husband Suraj was seen giving a flying kiss to her lady love while moving ahead with other friends.

At the end of the video, Mouni said while capturing the beauty of Maldives, “stunning, stunning villa”.

Meanwhile, the ‘Naagin’ actress also shared some snapshots from her birthday getaway. In the clip, Mouni was seen posing with her friend as they enjoyed a ride in a golf buggy.

She later posted a short video of her in a green-colored bikini and wrote, “birthday getaway”.

In the last picture, Mouni was seen having a glass of glass of wine at Maldives’ one of the most prestigious joints.

On the work front, Mouni is best known for her portrayal of Shivanya in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'. She began her acting career in 2006 with the television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

She essayed the role of Hindu goddess Sati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' opposite actor Mohit Raina, and Meera in 'Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq'.

She made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, 'Hero Hitler in Love' and her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sports film, 'Gold', directed by Reema Kagti, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She has then appeared in movies like-- 'London Confidential’, 'Made in China', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and 'Blackout'.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series 'Showtime' helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Mouni will be next in 'The Virgin Tree' helmed by Siddhant Kumar Sachdev.

