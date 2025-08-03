Mouni Roy thanks her buddies this Friendship Day: 'I survived & still living coz of you'

Mumbai, Aug 3 Actress Mouni Roy used social media to look back on the important role played by her friend during the journey we call life.

Commemorating 'Friendship Day' 2025, 'The Bhootnii' actress penned an emotional note on her Instagram handle saying, "As a sit in my bed inebriated with meds & incapacitated I only think of my friends, mostly my girlfriends and a few boys who have held me through in this journey of life & boy o boy are you guys magical. You all know who you are (and if you doubt it you aren’t em) I have survived and still living coz of you."

Thanking all of them for sticking by her side all these years, Mouni added, "So thaankkk youuu. I love you like I love my loon moon & the stars. Thank you besties. Happy friendships day. It’s not this day bit erry’day that I celebrate your being your existence. THANK YOU! P.s felt right today might delete it later. lol."

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in the forthcoming spy thriller, "Salakaar", slated to stream on JioHotstar from August 8.

Talking about her role in her next, Mouni shared that her character isn’t just brave, but complicated, conflicted, and incredibly resilient.

“This is one of the most emotional roles I’ve ever done. My character isn’t just brave, she’s complicated, conflicted, and incredibly resilient. She operates in a high-risk zone, but she also carries her personal trauma and history into every decision", she revealed.

Aside from Mouni, the drama also features Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma in key roles, along with others.

Naveen revealed that "Salakaar" is one of those stories that stays with you.

“It’s layered, intense, and deeply rooted in sacrifice. As an actor, it gave me the chance to step into a world that operates in shadows, where choices are never easy and the stakes are always personal," he shared.

Set across two timelines - 1978 and 2025, "Salakaar" delves into the covert world of intelligence, nuclear threats, and unfinished missions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor