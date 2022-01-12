Mouni Roy to marry beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa?

After Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s hush hush marriage, Mouni Roy is set to tie the knot with Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar by the end of this month. According to a report in E-Times, Mouni will have a beach wedding in Goa. A source has informed the portal that a five-star hotel has been booked and the invites have already started rolling out. The report suggests that the guests have been asked to remain tight-lipped about the wedding. They have also been asked to carry their vaccination certificate amid the rising numbers of Covid-19.

Mouni will reportedly be getting married in at the Vagator Beach. She recently was also seen enjoying her bachelorette with her friends in the same hotel.Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Aashika Goradia are among the confirmed guests. It is also being said that Mouni is looking after the arrangements personally. Even her boyfriend Suraj is currently in India. Earlier it was reported that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar might be getting hitched in Dubai or Italy. Mouni who started her career in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has come a long way. However, she has been away from television for a while as she’s focusing more on Bollywood projects. Roy who was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Made In China is currently gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat and Amitabh Bachchan.

