Mouni Roy: We don’t stoop to terrorism

Mumbai, May 9 Actress Mouni Roy has expressed deep patriotism, denouncing terrorism and standing firmly with the soldiers defending the nation.

Emphasizing unwavering love and loyalty to the motherland, Mouni took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of the Indian flag and wrote: “Away and anxious beyond belief, we don’t want this war but we don’t stoop to terrorism.”

“Praying every minute for the safety of our soldiers…Nothing and nobody before our motherland! JAI HIND,” she added.

Escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor -- a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Mouni is currently in Scotland to shoot for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' starring David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

For those of you who do not know, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" was a hit song from David Dhawan's 1999 film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Before Scotland, Varun and Pooja flew to Rishikesh to film a sequence for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai"

She was also seen in 'The Bhootnii” starring Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh.

The storyline follows Mohabbat as she becomes the target of a quirky ghost hunter named Baba, portrayed by veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Alongside Palak and Dutt, the film features an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick.

While Mouni wraps up the shoot for her next, she also has "Salahkaar" her film with "Khuda Hafiz" director Faruk Kabir, lined up for a 2025 release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor