Mouni Roy wishes 'favourite couple' Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben as they embark on a magical journey

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Mouni Roy wished one of her favourite couples, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, as they embark on a new journey together after tying the knot in a Christian wedding.

Showering her love on the newlyweds, Mouni called Nupur and Stebin beautiful human beings.

Posting a picture of Nupur and Stebin locking lips after saying "I Do" on her Instagram Stories, Mouni penned a heartfelt note saying, "Heartiest congratulations to one of my fav couples & best beautiful hoomans inside out. May this be the beginning of your most wonderful, magical meaningful journey together. All my love X @nupursanon @stebinben (sic)."

The 'Naagin' actress uploaded another photo with the bride on social media, accompanied by the text, "One with the prettiest bride, a girl who has my heart now @nupursanon (sic)."

The picture has the two ladies facing the camera for a stunning pic. While Mouni flaunted her dazzling smile, Nupur was seen making a pout.

On Sunday, the lovebirds took to social media and dropped a couple of mesmerizing photographs from their fairytale nuptials. Nupur opted for a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown for her special day, while Stebin accompanied her in an off-white tuxedo jacket, paired with a black lapel and bow tie.

Big sister, Kriti Sanon, was seen performing the bridesmaids' duty, looking as gorgeous as ever in a green off-shoulder dress.

Kriti also expressed her delight on seeing her sister as a bride.

"My heart is so full!! Love, Happiness, Blessings #StebinNupur," she shared.

After keeping everyone guessing about their relationship status, Nupur and Stebin finally made things official on social media at the beginning of this month with a romantic engagement announcement.

The stills showed Stebin down on one knee on a beautifully decorated yacht. He was seen proposing to Nupur while performers held up “Will you marry me?” placards in the backdrop.

Sharing a string of pics from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Nupur penned, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say”.

