Movie adaptation of Karen Read murder trial in works

Washington DC [US], June 29 : A scripted adaptation of the Karen Read murder case, which ended in a recent acquittal, is in the works, reported Variety.

After being found not guilty in a high-profile murder trial, Karen Read and her lead defence attorney, Alan Jackson, are teaming up with LBI Entertainment to develop a scripted project with new undisclosed parts of the story, as per the outlet.

The second murder trial of Read, who was charged in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, ended last week with a jury finding her not guilty of second-degree murder, reported Variety.

Read, who was accused of hitting John O'Keefe with her car and leaving the scene, was found guilty of drunken driving, reported Variety.

The case has garnered media attention over the year, including the docu-series 'A Body in the Snow' and a separate three-part documentary from Netflix, reported Variety.

"This isn't just a legal thriller. It's about what happens when a single voice refuses to be silenced. Karen's case reflects the complicated moment in time in which we live. We will have an opportunity to show layers that have never been brought to light, and we are committed to telling the story with urgency, nuance, and care," said LBI Production Head Julie Yorn in a statement announcing the deal.

Plans are simultaneously underway for a book project with involvement from both Read and Jackson, reported Variety.

