Moye-Moye moment: Sussanne, Arslan Goni make U-turn from airport after forgetting passport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni on Saturday morning faced an "oops" moment at the Mumbai airport.

The couple was on their way to catch a flight for their New Year vacation. However, they had to make a U-turn as Arslan forgot his passport back home.

The duo was captured by paps in Mumbai while they faced this "moye moye" moment.

In the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Sussanne and Arslan were asked to show their travel documents to security. While Sussanne appeared to have all her documents in place, Arslan forgot to carry his passport.

In no time, Sussanne and Arslan excused themselves from the security and started to walk back to their car.

Netizens hilariously reacted to this incident.

"Hahahah New year plan oops oh nooo," a social media user wrote.

"Hahahah moye moye hogaya," another one commented.

Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for a while now.

Recently, Sussanne took to Instagram and dropped a romantic birthday wish for Arslam.

"Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love... You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. thank you for Being YOUUUUUU... I Love you with EVERYTHING In me.. ALL I ever want is YOU," she wrote.

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

While Sussanne is dating Arslan, Hrithik is in a relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad.

