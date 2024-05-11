MP High Court issues notice to Kareena Kapoor on petition against her using 'Bible' in title of book on pregnancy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 : Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on a petition raising objections to title of her book 'Pregnancy Bible', saying it has hurt sentiments of people.

Advocate Christopher Anthony toldthat the High Court took cognisance of the petition and issued notice to Kareena Kapoor.

"Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan launched a book which is named as 'Pregnancy Bible', the word Bible is the name of the holy book in Christianity...there is a lot of anger in the society regarding this...High Court took cognisance and issued notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amazon...and sought answers. They have been given time till July 1," he said.

Kareena, who is a mother of two children, had announced that she's writing a book about pregnancy on the birthday of her first child, Taimur, in 2020.

In 2021, taking to Instagram, Kareena spoke about her pregnancy experience while giving a glimpse of her book.

"There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies," she wrote.

Kareena, who shares two sons with actor Saif Ali Khan, considers her book as her third child.

"I can't believe that I actually agreed to write this book... but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I'm sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood," she said.

"Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you," she shared.

UNICEF India recently announced Kareena as its new National Ambassador.

On the movie front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

