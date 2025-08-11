'Mr. Scorsese' documentary series to be released in October, first look out

Los Angeles [US], August 11 : Martin Scorsese documentary series, 'Mr. Scorsese', is all set to be released on October 17.

Rebecca Miller has directed the five-part documentary event about the legendary filmmaker, as per Deadline.

Here's a sneak peek at the first look shared by the makers

https://x.com/AppleTV/status/1954875647941321143?

The 'Mr. Scorsese' team was given exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese's private archives and conducted extensive interviews with the filmmaker. It is anchored by conversations with Scorsese, his friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends.

The Apple TV+ project delves into how Martin Scorsese's vibrant life experiences have shaped his artistic vision. Beginning with his early work on student films at New York University and continuing through to the present, the documentary explores the recurring themes that have captivated Scorsese, including the complex interplay of good and evil within the core of human nature.

"This project is a filmmaker's dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends and family members," Miller said.

"I was honoured he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars. I'm excited to share a sneak peek of 'Mr. Scorsese,' which includes the true version of a mythic (a never-before-told) story about 'Taxi Driver,' and how thanks to Marty's perseverance and dedication to his art, the film retained its integrity and went on to become one of the most culturally significant films of all time."

