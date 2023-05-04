Mridangam legend Karaikudi Mani passes away

Mridangam player Karaikudi R. Mani, who ruled the world of Carnatic music for more than 50 years, passed away on Thursday in Chennai. He was 77.He was recognized as one of the all-time greatest mridangam musicians by the vast majority of Carnatic experts and connoisseurs.

Mani started giving regular performances while his idol and fellow mridangam player Palghat Mani Iyer was at the height of his powers. After relocating to Chennai, he continued his studies under the guidance of Harihara Sharma, and at the age of 18, the then-President of India, Radhakrishnan, presented him with his first national award. He stated in an interview from 2015 that winning accolades and titles was never on his plan. He received the national award from the "Sangeeth Natak Academy" in 1999. K. R. Narayanan, the president of India at the time, presented this.

He founded the Sruthi Laya group in 1986, which featured both melody and percussion. He established the Sruthi Laya Seva School three years later, and it currently has locations in Chennai, Bangalore, Australia, London, the United States, and Canada