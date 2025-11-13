Mridul Tiwari’s Sister Pragati Accuses Bigg Boss19 Makers of Planning His Eviction, Says Apni Sajish Rachi Uske Khilaf (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 Update: In mid-week eviction from Bigg Boss 19, social media influencer Mridul Tiwari got evicted from the show. His eviction came as a big shock as fans are not able to accept that he got only 4 votes in the live audience panel. After his eviction, rumours about his eviction was planned surfaced on social media. Amid this Mridul's sister shared a video of her slamming makers for planning her brother's eviction. In video She has leveled several allegations against the makers.

Mridul Tiwari was well-liked for his performance on "Bigg Boss 19." Fans appreciated his game and his behavior with the housemates. Now, Mridul Tiwari's sister, Pragati Tiwari, has shared a video on Instagram, venting her anger at the makers. Pragati says, "Bigg Boss, you must feel a little ashamed. The makers must be feeling a little ashamed that you knew you couldn't defeat him through normal voting. Because the audience loves him so much that they wouldn't let him leave the house, yet you hatched such a huge conspiracy against him."

Mridul's sister further said, "You orchestrated such a huge political campaign to get him out. If you had to get him out, you could have shown his entire speech. They cut the speech, they ended his speech entirely. Just to prove that he didn't say anything, that he wasn't contributing to the game at all. The editors are yours, so you'll show whatever you want. You couldn't tolerate a genuine person, a real personality."

Accused of inviting a fake audience

She continued, "You thought he's fake. Why would you keep him on Bigg Boss? He's not creating drama. He's absolutely real. The public is giving him so much love, but what do we want? We want chaos, we want drama. I thought how to get him out. We tried putting him in the nominations after so long, but the public didn't let him go. So let's invite a paid audience into the house and vote as per our wish and get him out by giving him four votes."

Post Mridul’s eviction, the competition inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has become fiercer than ever. The remaining contestants, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More, now find themselves heading into the final stretch of the show.