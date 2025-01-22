Mrinal Kulkarni, Sai Deodhar to star in bite-sized stories for Zee mini series

Mumbai, Jan 22 In many firsts for Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) space, Zee TV is set to present the 'Mini Series,' an innovative and first-of-its-kind programming format that airs short yet impactful narratives. It will feature names such as Mrinal Kulkarni and Sai Deodhar headlining some projects.

It will include ”Paithani”, A show celebrating the rich heritage of the Paithani saree while exploring a mother-daughter bond that defies challenges.

“Paithani” actress Mrinal Ruchir Kulkarni said: “Hailing from Maharashtra, I was really proud to be a part of Paithani - a show that revolves around the heritage of the traditional saree that Maharashtrians wear. The finite series has been very close to my heart and I have been receiving so much appreciation from all over the world.”

“In fact, I even received numerous DMs from people wanting to learn more about the saree and understand the best places to buy it…. The emotions of a mother for her daughter and the love between them are so relatable, and I am sure that will keep viewers hooked to their TV screens and the story.”

Then there is “Vitromates”, chronicling the heartfelt journey of resilience and friendship among women navigating fertility struggles.

“Beintehan Chahtein” and “Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega” is about materialism and redemption, centered on a dysfunctional family and a rom-com about two undercover journalists-turned-reluctant newlyweds respectively.

Then they will showcase a fresh take on modern relationships with “Pyaar Testing”.

“Khoj” is a gripping psychological thriller unraveling mysteries of identity, reality, and betrayal. While “Maeri” is an emotional story of a mother’s courageous fight for justice against systemic inequality.

“Maeri” lead Sai Deodhar said: “For me, Maeri has been a very exciting project for various reasons, but above all, it’s a brilliant story. I knew it was adapted from MOM, but when Sachin narrated it to me, it was an instant YES from my side.”

She said that it is a very powerful role.

“And I must say it’s incredibly relatable as well. Being the mother of a daughter, the emotions and experiences came to me naturally and while I have played the role of a mother many times on screen, this one was different because the character feels very contemporary and modern to me.”

Zee Mini Series will air on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor