Mrunal is happy to see 'quintessential love stories' coming back on big screen

Mumbai, April 5 Actress Mrunal Thakur is over-the-moon as filmmakers are envisioning her in roles that are not only soft and gentle but also layered.

The actress also shared her happiness over the "quintessential love stories" coming back on the silver screen.

Mrunal said: "I am thrilled that filmmakers are envisioning me in roles that are not only soft and gentle but also layered, allowing me to hone my craft as an actor. Romance as a genre is so beloved and something over time we have somewhere lost the touch of quintessential love stories, say what the 90s Bollywood films were about.”

“It’s amazing to see that not only are such films coming back, but I definitely feel lucky that I’m getting to work with such varied filmmakers and their vision of how romance is played out on the screen.”

Mrunal has worked in successful films such as 'Sita Ramam' and 'Hi Nanna'.

In her latest release, 'Family Star', where she is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda, the actress shines in the quintessential love story and family drama.

“I have enjoyed playing both Sita Mahalakshmi and Yashna, two quintessential romantic heroines but so diversely different and can't wait more for 'Indu' from 'Family Star' to cast her magic on the silver screen."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor